Greenville's first female firefighter retires after 24 years

Fighting fire is etched into Debbie Bors’s DNA.

"I had always wanted to be a firefighter,” explained Bors, “My oldest brother was a firefighter. My dad was in the service, he was in the fire brigade. My grandpa was a fire chief."

She quit her teaching job when she was in her 30's to become a firefighter. Bors says some questioned her ability, but on March 29,1993, she answered everyone's questions. She began working for the Greenville City Fire Department.

"They made it very clear,” said Bors, “I was the first woman firefighter in Greenville. The guys were very accepting. We work out together. We run races together."

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Jones says her work ethic, from day one, was inspiring.

"She was probably actually better physically fit than 90% of our guys,” explained Jones, “She proved to everybody that she could do what we do."

Bors says the last 24 years as a firefighter have been rewarding, but she knows that now is the right time to retire.

"Always something different every single day. The last few years have been a little bit harder,” said Bors, “I'm getting older and this is a very physical job."

She leaves as an equal.

"All the men that I work with are all like big brothers to me,” explained Bors, “They look out for me."

The department will have just one other female firefighter when Bors runs her final call, but she is thrilled to see the progress in the department.

