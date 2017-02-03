Greenville's first female firefighter retires after 24 years

Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, each faced a felony charge of cruelty to animals after a dog was shot five times in an incident caught on video.More >
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >
Easley Police say they are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting late Saturday night.More >
A Spartanburg police officer was arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center website.More >
Clemson Police say a suspect has been charged for his involvement in a hit and run Sunday morning.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a "brazen act of gang violence" in Chicago Sunday, police say.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
Health and Human Services Secretary: Cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid would give states freedom to tailor the program to fit their needs.More >
Upstate ice cream raises funds for thrift store worker injured in explosion. (5/7/17)More >
A group of Upstate volunteers packed hundreds of Girl Scout cookies over the weekend to be shipped to men and women serving in the military.More >
See the arrests that made headlines in May 2017.More >
A retired army veteran from Clemson, South Carolina was awarded the Purple Heart Medal on Sunday for his heroism in the army.More >
2017 Duck Derby held at Reedy River. (5/6/17)More >
The Travelers Rest Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Trailblazer Park.More >
The TD Market in Greenville is back for the summer, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.More >
The Upstate community joined together in the 23rd annual United Way Hands on Greenville Day on Saturday.More >
Greer Family Fest. (5/5/17)More >
Sheriff Don Reynolds says 1 person was shot at the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn. (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)More >
