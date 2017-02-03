Mother creates scholarships funds in honor of daughter following new SC Highway Patrol Traffic Fatality Stats

An Upstate mother, Tracey Williams, wants to save lives.

She lost her own teenage daughter, Danielle Williams, to a crash in Anderson County last March, that also claimed the life of her two friends. Those three deaths are part of a growing number of fatal accidents in that county.

"I don't think people take life seriously anymore. I don't think people understand that your life can be gone in the blink of an eye," Williams said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol released new information about traffic fatalities in Anderson County. It revealed nine teenagers were killed last year in Anderson county wrecks, including Danielle Williams. Two others died in the car along with Danielle, Lanes Jones and Kayla Mann.

"She was our world. She is our world," said Williams. "I want people to remember her as the bubbly, smiling girl that she was, not just for a tragedy."

A girl who was on the honor roll, loved helping others, and continued to be her mother's sunshine. Fifty seven people, with friends and family like Danielle, passed away on the streets of Anderson County in 2016. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that's up more than 40 percent. The number of people killed on motorcycles went from 3 deaths in 2015 to 12 in 2016.



"I want people to say 'Those kids have done something for the community. They've made us think. They've made us realize that we're not guaranteed tomorrow. That something positive can come out of this,'" Williams said.

Williams created a scholarship fund in honor of her daughter and she put a unique twist on the requirements to help teen drivers in the future.

"This year I want these students to write an essay and I want them to write on how the loss of a teenager or a classmate impacts their life. And then what can we do as parents and as adults to help them. I want to hear it from a teenager's point of view," Williams said.

She's using the information given from teens about loss and driving to help others in the future by putting together presentations for Upstate schools.

"Don't take life for granted," Williams said.

You can donate to the scholarship fund in honor of Danielle Williams at the provided link: https://www.givesendgo.com/wrenhighschool

