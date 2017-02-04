Dispatch: Possible drunk driver led pursuit before crashing in G - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Possible drunk driver led pursuit before crashing in Greenville Co., taking down power line

Scene of crash on Halton Road. (Feb 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of crash on Halton Road. (Feb 4, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of crash on Halton Road. (Feb 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of crash on Halton Road. (Feb 4, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of crash on Halton Road. (Feb 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say a chase ended in a crash in Greenville County late Friday night.

Deputies got the call around 11:41 p.m. about a possible drunk driver.

According to dispatch, when deputies got behind the driver, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The driver reportedly crashed at Halton Road and Mall Connector Road in Greenville. Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash.

Our crew at the scene of the collision could see that the vehicle had crashed into a power line pole, breaking it in two.

Duke Energy responded to the scene.

The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment. The coroner has not been called to the scene.

