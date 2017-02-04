Warming up for now, rain on the way

It’ll feel like winter this morning, but more like spring this afternoon as temperatures rise from the 30s to the 60s and even near 70 this afternoon!

Clouds will move in from the west during the afternoon that could spark a shower or two in the mountains this evening, with a slight chance for one to pop up in the Upstate as well.

Tonight won’t be as cold with lows in the middle to upper 40s which will give way to another warm day tomorrow, but with more showers and even a few thunderstorms by late in the afternoon/evening.

Wednesday will be almost identical to Tuesday as a cold front stalls out over the area which will allow for more warmth, and more late day/overnight showers and storms with a low-end severe weather threat.

Temperatures take a tumble by late week with Friday morning lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s before rebounding back into the 60s for the weekend.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.