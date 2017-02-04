NC dad gets huge surprise when Air Force son returns home for his birthday

A father in Candler, NC received the best gift he could’ve gotten for his birthday when his son, who is serving in the Air Force, surprised him.

Brad Bennett celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday and his loved ones planned him a birthday surprise he would cherish forever – a surprise that took months of planning. Bennett’s son Jessie, who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Nevada, made a return home just in time for the celebration.

Before the family had ordered the birthday feast, Jessie called his family on video chat as he does every night to wish his dad a happy birthday and asked his stepmother to give his dad the birthday card he picked out for him. Brad read through the card as his son watched on video chat, and it wasn’t until the card read “P.S. Turn around,” that Brad realized his son had been video chatting him from right behind the dinner table.

“When Brad got to the end he turned and got the best surprise ever!,” said Jessie’s stepmom. “He thought the gathering of his friends and family for dinner was his birthday surprise, he had no idea Jessie was coming home.”

Here is the full video of the surprise:

