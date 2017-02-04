Anderson Police looking for missing 16-year-old

The Anderson Police Department is looking for a teen missing since Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Christian Cheek was last seen at AnMed Child Health in Anderson on Feb 2, his mother said.

Investigators are currently searching for the teen and following up on any leads, Lt. Mike Aiken reported Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.