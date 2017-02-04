Anderson Police looking for missing 16-year-old - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Police looking for missing 16-year-old

Christian Cheek (Source: Family) Christian Cheek (Source: Family)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson Police Department is looking for a teen missing since Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Christian Cheek was last seen at AnMed Child Health in Anderson on Feb 2, his mother said.

Investigators are currently searching for the teen and following up on any leads, Lt. Mike Aiken reported Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department.

