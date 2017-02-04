Coroner: Easley man dies after Pickens Co. crash

The coroner said a 74-year-old Easley man died after a crash on Liberty Highway in Pickens County that also sent two other people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place on Liberty Highway at Kelly Mill Road in around 1:45 p.m.

Troopers, EMS and fire fighters responded to the collision.

The Six Mile Fire Department Fire Chief said the accident involved two cars, four people total, and that at least one person became entrapped. One of the people involved was an infant, the fire chief said.

According to troopers, the driver of a Dodge Avenger was driving north on Six Mile Highway and the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling west on Kelly Mill Road, attempting to turn on Six Mile Highway, when it pulled out in front of the driver of the Dodge and that driver in turn struck the driver in the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was seat belted and transported to the hospital via EMS where he later pronounced dead, troopers say. One other person was in the vehicle, but the condition of that person has not been released.

The coroner identified the deceased driver as Anthanasios Tazaferis, 74, of Black Snake Road.

The 19-year-old driver of the Dodge was transported to the hospital by EMS with injuries, troopers stated Another juvenile in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

Conditions of the others involved were not known.

