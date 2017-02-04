NC-based band to perform at Super Bowl LI Pregame Party - FOX Carolina 21

NC-based band to perform at Super Bowl LI Pregame Party

Posted: Updated:
Mountain Faith Band. (Source: Facebook) Mountain Faith Band. (Source: Facebook)
HOUSTON, TX (FOX Carolina) -

A North Carolina-based, “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist is headed to Super Bowl LI.

The Sylva, NC-based Mountain Faith Band will perform for the Falcons Pregame Party at the NRG Arena Sunday afternoon.

Mountain Faith Band “is a rising Bluegrass-Gospel family band,” according to the band’s Facebook page. They were also recently featured on “Americas Got Talent” as a season 10 semi-finalist.

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the New England Patriots in Houston for Super Bowl LI. Kickoff is at 6: 30 p.m. EST on FOX.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.