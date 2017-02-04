NC-based band to perform at Super Bowl LI Pregame Party

A North Carolina-based, “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalist is headed to Super Bowl LI.

The Sylva, NC-based Mountain Faith Band will perform for the Falcons Pregame Party at the NRG Arena Sunday afternoon.

Mountain Faith Band “is a rising Bluegrass-Gospel family band,” according to the band’s Facebook page. They were also recently featured on “Americas Got Talent” as a season 10 semi-finalist.

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the New England Patriots in Houston for Super Bowl LI. Kickoff is at 6: 30 p.m. EST on FOX.

