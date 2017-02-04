Upstate homeowner's controlled burn causes alarm, firefighters dispatched to control scene

A Greenville homeowner's intentions to perform a controlled burn at his home didn't go exactly as planned.

Officials at the Berea Fire Department said they had gotten several calls about a large fire at a home located on the 600 block of Berea Drive.

The homeowner said he had called a local state department and notified them of the controlled burn, but due to the size of the flames, a fire department was dispatched to contain the burn as to avoid any contact with the nearby trees.

Firefighters were able to be contain the burn and no property damage was sustained.

The case has been closed.

