Firefighters give puppy oxygen after fire destroys Mauldin home

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in the City of Greenville Saturday afternoon.

The Greenville City Fire Department assisted the Mauldin Fire Department on scene of the fire on the 1400 block of Ridge Road in Mauldin.

Fire officials say the home was a total loss.

No person was home at the time of the fire, firefighters say. One dog was able to make it out okay and was given oxygen.

Red Cross is assisting the owner of the home.

Dispatchers said the fire rekindled Saturday night.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

