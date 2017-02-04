Prayer vigil held in memory of Greenville woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Friends, family gather in honor of Pamela Carson, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/4/17)

Friends and family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in December gathered on Saturday to pay their respects in her honor.

Pamela Regina Carson, 58, was crossing Anderson Road in Greenville, heading home on foot, on the night of December 30 when troopers said she was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The coroner said the vehicle did not stop, but continued driving along the road after hitting her. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

On Saturday, her community came together in her memory .

Songs were sung and candles were lit as her loved ones remembered how Carson touched each of their lives in a special way. A balloon release was held during the ceremony as well.

Carson's children were in attendance at the vigil and said they forgive whoever took the life of their mother. But they want that person to come forward.

Troopers are still searching for a blue car in connection with the fatal crash. It is likely a four-door vehicle and may have damage to the right front and passenger side, troopers said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 864-241-1000 (option 1).

