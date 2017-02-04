Rally held for Islamic Society in downtown Greenville

Despite the legal battle underway over the president's executive order, a pre-planned rally continued here in the Upstate.

It was organized by the Islamic Society of Greenville.

Those who gathered in downtown Greenville today said it was about showing their support for refugees and immigrants.

Others said that while they support the right to rally they believe President Trump's ban should be in place.

Protesters gathered in One City Plaza for the rally chanting "No hate, no fear, no ban." Speakers and music entertainment were in attendance.

Yusuf Hasan attended the rally on Saturday.

"It's still important to let the world know that we are not in favor of this in general and that's why we have these sort of events," said Hasan.

The organizers of the rally told FOX that they are in support of refugees and immigrants following President Donald Trump's executive order signed just over a week ago. They also say the rally is about America's roots.

Event co-organizer Akan Malici was among those not in favor of the ban.

"Democracy and our constitution and the values in our constitution are not an accomplishment, but they are a process," said Malici. "We must continuously re-engage in this process, otherwise our democracy and our constitution's values will gradually slip away."

Not everyone in the crowd was there to speak out against the ban, however. Bob Yorke was there for a different agenda.

"While I agree people have a right to picket and have their meetings, I think the ban is well-deserved," said Yorke. "The ban is not against all Muslims. If you look at the ban itself, it talk about specific countries, so it's a country ban with the specific countries."

He shared with FOX Carolina exactly why he believes the president's executive order can benefit the country.

"For national security, I think it's a good idea," explained Yorke. "In the past there have been people who have come into this country and have done us harm and I think it's a good idea to make an effort to eliminate that."

But no matter what side of this debate you stand on, organizers say, as Americans, we must always stay involved in the political process.

"It is important for the people to realize the responsibility of their citizenship and it's an engaged and active responsibility," said Malici.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.