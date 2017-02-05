I-85 north back open after wreck shuts down portion in Greenville Co.

Wreck shuts down portion of I-85 north in Greenville Co. Sunday morning (FOX Carolina: 2/5/2017).

A portion of I-85 North has reopened after being shutdown following a wreck early Sunday morning.

A FOX Carolina has a photographer on the scene said traffic was at a standstill and the ramp to get on to I-85 North was shutdown for more than an hour.

The wreck was cleared and the road re-opened just before 4 a.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, an accident was reported near mile marker 44 at the White Horse Rd. exit around 2:15 am.

Our photographer also reported seeing one person being put into ambulance and an SUV flipped on its side.

Troopers were investigating along with the Gantt Fire Department.

