Sanctuary Brewing hosts Puppy Bowl event featuring adoptable animals

This furry contestant had way too much fun and had to take a nap (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 5, 2017)

Puppy resting up for the Puppy Bowl at Sanctuary Brewing (Feb. , 2017)

Sanctuary Brewing Company in Hendersonville will host its 2nd Annual Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Similar to the annual TV show which is broadcast on Animal Planet, Sanctuary said its Puppy Bowl will feature adoptable puppies playing on a model football field.

Officials said Pups from Blue Ridge Humane Society will be broken into two teams: Team Tuff and Team Gruff. Meanwhile, adoptable cats from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will serve as the game's cheerleaders.

"Last year's Puppy Bowl was so much fun and so successful, we knew we had to make this an annual event," said Lisa McDonald, who co-owns Sanctuary with Head Brewer Joe Dinan. "Eleven animals were adopted as a result of Puppy Bowl 2016, and nothing would make us happier than to exceed that number this year."

The Puppy Bowl will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the brewery located at 147 First Avenue in Hendersonville.

