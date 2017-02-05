Townville says goodbye to Honorary Fire Chief Darrell Bolt

Townville firefighters are planning a procession to remember the life of a 12-year-old boy, who was recently named the Townville Volunteer Fire Department’s honorary chief.

The fire department announced on Saturday via its Facebook page that 12-year-old Darrell Bolt had died nearly a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Below is the fire department’s full post:

It is with great sadness, the Townville VFD announces the passing of Honorary Chief Darrell Bolt. Darrell was diagnosed with a brain tumor last spring, and passed away this morning. Through the whole journey, he exhibited traits, we as adults should strive to emulate. He remained with a positive, caring attitude until the end. He loved his family, friends, church, his fire and EMS families, and most importantly God. Although we are extremely saddened by his passing, we know he is in a better place, and is suffering no more. Please remember the family in your prayers. We have set up a gofundmepage (search Darrell Bolt or Townville, SC) to assist the family with their needs, and final expenses. You may also donate directly to our department at PO Box 70, Townville SC 29689 memo: Darrell Bolt.

The fire department is also asking for help from other area first responders and law enforcement agencies to pay tribute to Darrell with a procession before his funeral service on Tuesday.

Below is what the fire department posted:

Attention any Fire Dept, EMS or Law Enforcement Agency that would like to participate in our Honorary Chief Darrell Bolts Service: Procession line up 1300hrs on Tuesday, the 7th. Location: Hwy 24 at the Portman Shoals Historical Marker pull off.This is located just west of the Seneca River Bridge on Hwy 24 between Highway 187 North and the intersection of I-85 exit 11. Line up facing west (entering from entrance closest to lake) Tentative plan is to leave the staging area around 1330-1345 and proceed to and through the Townville area arriving at Double Springs Baptist Church around 1430. The events at the church will last from 1500 to approximately 1745. We realize this is an extended time frame, and understand if participating departments are unable to participate for the entire afternoon. If this is the case, please note that in your message, and we will make arrangements for you accordingly to exit after the procession and placement. Communications will be on V-Tac 11 for those locally with capability. If your department plans on attending, please have one representative send a PM to our page, and we will reply with more detailed instructions. Class A's or welcome, but definitely not required. Thank you for your willingness to help us provide Darrell with a proper and well deserved Celebration of Life Service. Mark Bryant

Asst. Chief

TVFD

Click here to view the GoFundMe fundraiser the fire department launched to benefit Darrell’s family.

