Social media helps Greenville woman reunite lost wedding ring with owner

A Greenville woman took to Facebook to find the owner of a lost ring - and it paid off on Tuesday.

Nichole Smith said her daughter found a woman’s wedding band at Sunset Park in Mauldin.

Smith said the ring was found near the baseball and softball fields and has a date engraved on the inside of the band. Smith asked the owner to tell her the engraved date via Facebook and she would send the owner the ring.

On Tuesday, Smith posted announcing the ring's rightful owner was located. She thanked the public for sharing the post and helping to find the family.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.