Greenville Zoo giraffes make Super Bowl predictions

The giraffes at the Greenville Zoo made their Super Bowl predictions Sunday morning, but couldn’t agree on a winning team.

Autumn, the adult female giraffe, picked the Atlanta Falcons and her mate, Miles, picked New England to be the champions. Tatu couldn’t decide.

Below is what the Greenville Zoo posted on Facebook.

“Autumn is 3-0 for her ‘unofficial’ Superbowl picks. This year the giraffe family is a house divided. Autumn is calling for Atlanta, while Miles votes for New England. Tatu decided that both teams were scary and declined to choose.”

