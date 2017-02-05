Weather Extremes in Past Super Bowls

While it might seem like a rather harmless task, scheduling the NFL's annual championship game can be a bit of a challenge as they take many things into consideration.

In determining its location, historically they have been mostly played either in southern or coastal climates, and that has usually worked to their advantage.

However, they haven't been completely free of extreme weather (which is virtually impossible in the U.S.).

Only 2 of the 50 big games have had accumulating snow on game day with over an inch of it falling on the day of the 2006 game played in Detroit, Michigan.

The other was also played in Michigan in 1982 in nearby Pontiac.

Then there was the big snow scare of 2014 when the game was in outdoor MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Luckily the 8 inches of snow fell the following Monday, and the game went on without a hitch.

The rainiest of games was in Miami, FL in 2007 when 0.92 inches fell.

The coldest game time temperature was 43 degrees in New Orleans in 1972.

The warmest game time temperature was 82 degrees in both the Los Angeles, 1973 and San Diego, 2003 games.

The windiest games were both in California too. Near 30 mph gusts were reported in the 1980 Pasadena game and last year's game in San Francisco.

There was only one ice storm in the history of the game and it was in Atlanta during the year 2000 as over a quarter-inch of it accumulated.

This year? Houston looks to provide weather on the warmer side of the spectrum with temperatures in the 70s and just a small chance of a pop-up storm.

So, the retractable roof might come in handy.