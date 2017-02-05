Angler reels in monster bass on Lake Hartwell

A fisherman reeled in a prized bass on Lake Hartwell in Anderson.

Anderson County, SC posted a photo on its Facebook page showing Matt Crawford’s trophy striped bass. The fish was 47-inches long and weighed 42 pounds.

The fish was caught during practice fishing ahead of the Open Striped Bass Tournament, which will be held on Lake Hartwell on Feb. 4.

