Angler reels in monster bass on Lake Hartwell - FOX Carolina 21

Angler reels in monster bass on Lake Hartwell

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Anderson County/ Facebook) (Courtesy: Anderson County/ Facebook)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A fisherman reeled in a prized bass on Lake Hartwell in Anderson.

Anderson County, SC posted a photo on its Facebook page showing Matt Crawford’s trophy striped bass. The fish was 47-inches long and weighed 42 pounds.

The fish was caught during practice fishing ahead of the Open Striped Bass Tournament, which will be held on Lake Hartwell on Feb. 4.

Read more about the Open Striped Bass Tournament.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.