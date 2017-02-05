Kids protest scheduled for Sunday in Asheville

Kids in Asheville gathered on Sunday to voice their opposition to decisions being made in the White House.

A Facebook event page outlined several issues that kids would protest during the event, which was scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vance Monument.

Below is the event description listed on Facebook:

“My kids, Kale and Asha, had the idea to hold a kids protest here in Asheville to express their opposition to the current administration and their support for many things, like good education, a clean environment, racial equality, welcoming refugees and immigrants, girls and womens equal rights, healthcare, care for disabled folks (or differently abled if that's what they prefer!), and rights for LGBTQ folks. We would like to invite y'all to join our family in standing up for our beliefs, and making a statement to the world that we do not agree with what is happening in our government. This will be a peaceful gathering, hopefully with lots of joy. Hope to see you there!”

