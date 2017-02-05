Kids protest scheduled for Sunday in Asheville

A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
What does one do after winning a cool quarter million bucks on a lottery scratch off?More >
What does one do after winning a cool quarter million bucks on a lottery scratch off?More >
Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested an Upstate man for engaging in sexual acts with a minor.More >
Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested an Upstate man for engaging in sexual acts with a minor.More >
Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.More >
Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said arrest warrants were signed for 27 suspected drug dealers as part of Operation Spring Cleaning.More >
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said arrest warrants were signed for 27 suspected drug dealers as part of Operation Spring Cleaning.More >
A “Wizard of Oz” themed park in the Mountains that gained national attention after it was featured in a photo book of abandoned theme parks will reopen on Fridays in June.More >
A “Wizard of Oz” themed park in the Mountains that gained national attention after it was featured in a photo book of abandoned theme parks will reopen on Fridays in June.More >
A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.More >
A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
FOX Carolina viewers shared their photo of a school bus that caught on fire in Duncan Tuesday morning.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said 27 suspects were charged in Operation Spring Cleaning throughout Cherokee County.More >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said 27 suspects were charged in Operation Spring Cleaning throughout Cherokee County.More >