Warming continues into work week with incoming rain chances

The warming trend continues over the next few days, but with varying kinds of weather accompanying it. Tonight will be cold again as skies stay clear with lows in the lower to middle 30s and some patchy fog in the mountain valleys in western North Carolina.

Monday will be warm again with highs in the low 60s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate as clouds move in during the afternoon. Expect similar warmth for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west late Tuesday.

Said front will bring rain and a few thunderstorms along with a marginal severe weather risk for our westernmost areas with the main threats being strong wind and heavy rain.

That rain chance will continue into Wednesday before drying up and cooling down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Those should be back in the 60s by next weekend with a slight chance of showers next Sunday.