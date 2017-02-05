Williamston police shoot dog reportedly being aggressive toward children, officer

Willamston Police Chief Tony Taylor says officers were forced to shoot a dog Sunday after it was reportedly being aggressive towards children.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Mauldin Street after receiving reports that a dog was out of control and exhibiting threatening behavior towards children in the area.

Taylor says that when officials arrived on the scene, they first observed the dog walking in the roadway acting aggressively, barking at them as they approached the father who had called in the incident to authorities.

Police say the father claimed the animal had attempted to attack him, his 2-year-old son and his 7-year-old daughter, who were also at the scene.

Officers said when they approached the residence they observed the dog running to and fro, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner to no avail. Police say the dog attempted to attack them, barking and aggressively lunging at them several times as they tried to get to the front door.

When responding officers noticed that the dog was unrestrained, they began to use their batons to help keep the dog from attacking them. Reports say the officers were attempting to get the dog detained inside the home or kennel they observed located at the residence.

The officers contacted their animal control unit, but were told that the unit was unable to come out and assist with the dog

The dog then reportedly lunged, snarling, at the officers - they said it appeared that the dog was about to attack them. It was at that point that one of the officers said he began to fear the dog would bite him or his partner.

The officer said in the incident report that "after all other efforts had been made to contain the dog and in order to gain control and prevent the animal from attacking myself and others, I used my service weapon to shoot the dog once, striking him in the mouth."

Reports say that when the dog did not succumb to the injury, the officer who fired the weapon contacted his supervisor and was told to "find the dog and euthanize the animal."

The officer then fired another round at the dog, striking him again, before the dog took off into a thicket of bamboo and old tires located behind the residence. The officers searched for the animal in the area until they were informed that the dog's owner had located it and taken it to a veterinarian's office.

The dog's owner, Devin, says he wasn't home during the shooting. He got word from neighbors that his dog had been shot.

Devin says that when he got home, police were not there. He was told that officers did not to try to retrieve the dog, and that his dog took off after being shot.

The pet owner says he later found his dog wandering on Main Street in Williamston, bleeding. He told FOX that he was going to pick the dog up from the veterinarian's office later.

The dog's owner said she had just given birth to a litter of puppies 10 weeks ago.

