Man accused of forcing mother to give him a $10K ring to pawn for $50

Deputies say a man has been charged after being accused of committing a crime against his mother last week.

According to reports, on January 30, Justin Lewis Garner, 37, used threats and intimidation to force his mother to drive him from their home on Switzer Street in Roebuck to E-Z Money Pawn Shop on Reidville Road.

Reports say that once there, Garner made his mother give him her diamond ring worth $10,000. Garner then went inside the pawn shop and pawned it for only $50.

According to arrest warrants, Garner was charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident. Garner was also charged with strong armed robbery, per reports.

He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.