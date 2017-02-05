Perry Noble returns to pulpit after leaving former Upstate church due to struggle with addiction

A former Upstate pastor who thought he'd never grace the pulpit again is thanking God for another chance to preach.

In an announcement on his Facebook page, he shared his thanks with founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church, Steven Furtick, for allowing him to preach on his stage Saturday night.

"Last night he allowed me the honor of returning to preaching on the stage at Elevation - and what I thought was dead came to life again," said Noble in his post.

Back in November of 2016, Noble took to social media share major progress in his healing process after being removed from his leadership at NewSpring Church in July. He cited his "posture towards his marriage (and) increased reliance on alcohol and other behaviors," as personal reasons that prompted his dismissal.

Elevation Church this weekend celebrated its 11th year ministry.

