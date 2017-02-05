Dispatch: Coroner responding to reports of dead employee at Greenville bar

Scene of death investigation at IPA bar in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/2/5/17)

Scene of death investigation at IPA bar in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/2/5/17)

Dispatchers said an investigation is underway after an employee at an Upstate bar was found dead on site.

Officials are roping off the area to investigate at Independent Public Alehouse (IPA) on Poinsett Hwy in Greenville.

The coroner is en route to the scene.

At this time, dispatchers say there is nothing suspicious to report about the death.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.