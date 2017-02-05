SC Secessionist Party to kick off flagging campaign pressuring legislators to complete State House Confederate Flag display

SC Secessionist Party to kick off flagging campaign to pressure legislators to complete State House Confederate Flag display. (Source: SC Secessionist Party)

Officials with the South Carolina Secessionist Party have announced the beginning of a flagging campaign to "bring awareness to and pressure legislators to complete the Confederate Flag display" in the State House.

Party Chairman James Bessenger says the group hopes to place a flag at a high profile tourist location around the state of South Carolina every week, and more often than that when possible.

The group's main concern is pressuring legislators to complete the Confederate Flag display in the Relic Room for the Battle Flag that was removed from State House grounds on July 10, 2015.

Party officials say that the display is required by the legislation that removed the flag.

“I went into the museum (SC State Museum) 3 weeks ago and asked about the flag," said Bessenger. "One of the workers said it’s still in a box wrapped in tissue paper.”

Officials with the Secessionist Party aren't happy with the delay in progress towards honoring the Confederate Flag as they say was promised when it was taken down from State House grounds.

During the campaign, party members will be "flagging" the state's high profile, high traffic, tourist-oriented landmarks, beginning February 5 with Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina.

Some of the other locations the group plans to flag are the Ravenel Bridge in Charleston, Charleston City Market and other locations in Columbia, Myrtle Beach and the Upstate.

