Woman charged after accused of burglarizing Spartanburg home

Officials say a woman was charged after a witness reportedly saw her break into a Spartanburg home on Saturday.

According to reports, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Cannons Campground Road after receiving reports of a possible burglary.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies were met by a witness who stated that he saw a woman enter and exit the vacant residence across the street from his home several times. The witness told deputies he saw the woman carrying items from inside the residence and placing them into a blue cooler.

Deputies spoke with the suspect on the scene, 44-year-old Cynthia Diane Hammett.

Hammett told deputies a man had asked her to retrieve belongings from the house for him. She said the man who asked her to take the items owned a vehicle and was supposedly in the area when she was asked to run the "errand." Hammett admitted that she'd gone inside and taken items from the residence, but maintained that she thought she was doing the man who asked her to, a "favor."

Deputies were able to contact the homeowner who had just left the property. Reports say he was in the process of renovating the home, and said no one else should have been inside or have had permission to be in the residence or remove items from it.

Due to the front door of the residence being unlocked, Hammett had been able to enter the home, so there was no forced entry necessary.

Deputies place Hammett under arrest because she had no viable reason to be in side the residence and had not had permission to remove items from it.

The homeowner confirmed to deputies that Hammett had taken items from both his shed and inside his home.

Hammett was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with burglary third degree (and first offense) and petit larceny (enhanced).

