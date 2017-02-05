Michelin runs company's first ever Super Bowl commercial

Still shot from Michelin's first ever Super Bowl commercial, "I Need You." (Source: Michelin)

Sunday during the big game, Michelin introduced a new global campaign, its first advertising appearance ever during the Super Bowl.

The commercial, filmed in a variety of locations including Cape Town, South Africa, Paris and Guangzhou, China, followed the lives of people from different cultural backgrounds - a friend, a mother, a young father. On each of their respective journeys, the characters depicted in the ad depended on Michelin tires to get them safely to their destinations, and to help them be there for loved ones when it matters most.

The commercial signified a big milestone for the company, as Andrew Meurer, vice president of marketing for passenger-vehicle tires, Michelin North America explained.

This TV ad marks an important change in our marketing strategy,” said Meurer. “Michelin is making a transition from the animated world of the Michelin Man to real-world scenarios in which the Michelin Man makes cameo appearances. This strategy aims to balance Michelin’s long-standing message of superior tire performance with better consumer awareness about the importance of their tires as they navigate the urgent, sometimes emotional needs of daily life. Michelin makes it possible for drivers to be there for others when it matters most.”

In the ad a young father returned home to learn his wife was pregnant, a young woman rushed to comfort a friend who'd just ended a relationship and a mother left work to reach her son who was homesick during his first sleepover.

"In each vignette," company officials said in a release, "the driver reaches the destination with silent, reliable confidence provided by Michelin tires.

The commercial was produced by TBWA\Chiat\Day NY, directed by the team of Anna Sandilands and Ewan McNichol, featuring musical excerpts from the song “Stay Alive” by artist José González of Gothenburg, Sweden.

