Troopers: More than 200 without power in Greenville Co. after tree falls

Troopers said a fallen tree caused power outages on an area of US 29 between the Dunean Community and the Greenville Memorial Hospital late Sunday night.

Troopers said the tree fell along Mills Avenue (US 29) near Henrydale Avenue and I-185 around 11 p.m. and knocked out power in the area.

Troopers advised drivers in the area may encounter delays and non-functioning traffic signals.

More than 200 customers in the area were without power Monday morning in the area, per the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The outages are expected to be repaired by 12 p.m. Monday, according to Duke Energy's Online Outage map

