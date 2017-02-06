No bond for one of two suspects in deadly Greenville Co. strip club shooting

The family of shooting victim Montrell Coker was also at the hearing. They say they're glad Bennett was denied bond, but that they still want to know the full story about what happened to their loved one. (FOX Carolina/ 2/8/17)

A suspect in connection with a deadly strip club shooting has been denied bond by a judge.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said one man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting outside an Augusta Road strip club early Monday morning.

Lewis said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Symposium Ultra Lounge. Deputies were initially called about a large fight and learned about the shooting after arriving on scene.

Deputies arrived and found a deceased male and a woman with non-life threatening injuries. Lewis said the female was taken to the hospital and the coroner was notified about the male victim.

The coroner identified the male victim as 21-year-old Montrell Joneterius Coker. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide, the coroner said.

Forensics units and investigators were also called to the begin processing the crime scene. Lewis said several people were at the scene when deputies arrived but no one admitted to seeing anything.

Investigators later learned the incident began as a fight between Coker and another man, identified as 28-year-old Randolph Darnell Bennett. During the altercation, Bennett is accused of going to a vehicle and retrieving a firearm.

A firearm belonging to Coker was reportedly stolen from the scene by a third individual and used to fire at Bennett's vehicle.

Bennett was identified through surveillance video at the club and arrested on Thursday morning. He is charged with murder. Lewis said he has an extensive criminal history.

Coker was reportedly a member of the "Sex, Money, Murder" sect of the Bloods gang. The sheriff said a gang connection to Bennett has not been determined.

Lewis also said the Symposium is frequently on the sheriff's office's radar. During the past three years, Lewis said deputies have been called out 97 times.

"Every weekend we're getting called out here," Lewis states.

On Wednesday, Bennett was denied bond, due to the nature of the charges.

A circuit court judge will hold another hearing within the next 30 days.

The family of shooting victim Montrell Coker was also at the hearing. They say they're glad Bennett was denied bond, but that they still want to know the full story about what happened to their loved one.

