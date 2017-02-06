Krispy Kreme debuts new coffee blends with free doughnut offer

Krispy Kreme is now serving two new coffee blends which the doughnut franchise said were designed to be the perfect complements to its doughnuts. Participating locations are celebrating the new coffee by offering a free doughnut to customers who enjoy a cup.

Beginning on Monday, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffees will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. The free doughnut offer runs through Feb. 28.

The new coffee blends are “Smooth,” which the company said is subtle and easy to drink, and “Rich,” which is bolder.

The company offered these descriptions of the new blends in a news release:

“Lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the new Smooth blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish. As a bold alternative, the new Rich blend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and satisfying finish.”

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a news release. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

