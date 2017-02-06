Upstate anti-violence group to hold rally in support of Trump's executive action

Anti-violence activist Jack Logan said his group, Put Down the Guns Now Young People, will hold a rally in support of President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily prevent refugees from certain countries from entering the US.

A federal judge ruled to end the travel restrictions over the weekend.

Logan said his group would hold a rally at 3 p.m. Monday at One City Plaza in downtown Greenville.

“We expect hundreds to attend,” Logan stated in an e-mail.

