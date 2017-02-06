Greenville senator introduces bill to allow inmates to attend funerals

South Carolina state Sen. Karl Allen has introduced a bill into to allow prison inmates to attend loved ones’ funerals and visit ailing family members in the hospital.

The bill calls for state laws to be amended to establish a procedure that would allow inmates who are not believed to be a security risk to leave prison for the purpose of funerals and hospital visits and receive transportation by the Department of Corrections.

Allen introduced bill S 0271 on Jan. 24 and it was referred to the Committee on Corrections and Penology.

“This is something that has affected hundreds and thousands of families across our state and certainly it's something we'd like the community to be aware of, in case there is an ill or near the point of death citizen who has a relative that's incarcerated,” said Derrick Quarles, a local activist who supports the bill.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe released this statement about the proposal:

"In 2005 the Department of Corrections stopped transporting inmates to funerals because of prison staffing levels and concerns over public safety. These areas of concern still remain today."

Click here to read the full bill.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.