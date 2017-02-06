Coroner: Greenwood Co. man found dead after house fire

The coroner said one person was found dead after this fire (FOX Carolina, Feb. 6, 2017)

The Greenwood County coroner said a man was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters found the body of Roger Wayne Gary, 54, while extinguishing a house fire at his home on Sandshore Drive just after 12:30 a.m., according to Coroner Sonny Cox.

Cox said an autopsy would be conducted to help determine a cause of death.

The coroner said the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are also investigating the death.

