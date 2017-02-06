Union deputies investigating theft of $150,000 knife - FOX Carolina 21

Union deputies investigating theft of $150,000 knife

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are investigating after a knife worth $150,000 was stolen on Feb. 3 after a break-in at a home on Santuc-Carlise Hwy, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said the victim and three other residents returned to the home and found that a locked door had been kicked off the hinges.

The victim stated an 1893 pen case knife valued at $150,000 was missing from the home, along with a frost double bladed knife worth $30.

Union deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

