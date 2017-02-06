Greenville police working to identify Home Depot shoplifter

Greenville police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing several items from the Home Depot on Woodruff Road.

Deputies said the shoplifting incident took place on Feb. 4 at around 4:45 a.m.

The suspect is accused of stealing three Dewalt tool kits and a flash light.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

