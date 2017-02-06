Deputies: Father, son charged with kidnapping, robbery

McDowell County deputies have charged two men with second degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ray Jackson “Tre” Welch III, 26, of Stacy Hill Road, and his father, Ray Jackson “Jackie” Welch Jr., 55, address unknown, were both charged, deputies said.

On Dec. 25, 2016, the Welches reportedly went to a home on Triple R with a gun and brass knuckles and robbed the homeowner of money and a TV. The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was also home at the time of the crime.

Tre Welch was arrested and Ray Welch Jr. turned himself in on Monday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.