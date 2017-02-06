Dispatch: Gravel truck overturns on Highway 101

A gravel truck overturned in the 1400 block of West Georgia Road, Highway 101, in Woodruff on Monday, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatch said there was a report of a spill. They said crews were called in to clean up at the scene.

Information about injuries was not available.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.