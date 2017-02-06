Dispatch: Gravel truck overturns on Highway 101 - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Gravel truck overturns on Highway 101

Overturned gravel truck (Source: Kyle Kilmer) Overturned gravel truck (Source: Kyle Kilmer)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A gravel truck overturned in the 1400 block of West Georgia Road, Highway 101, in Woodruff on Monday, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatch said there was a report of a spill. They said crews were called in to clean up at the scene. 

Information about injuries was not available.

