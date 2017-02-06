Teen pleads guilty in federal court to Simpsonville firearm stor - FOX Carolina 21

Teen pleads guilty in federal court to Simpsonville firearm store robbery

Juran Witherspoon (file/FOX Carolina) Juran Witherspoon (file/FOX Carolina)
Sahier Richardson (L) and Juran Witherspoon (Source: Mecklenburg Co. Detention) Sahier Richardson (L) and Juran Witherspoon (Source: Mecklenburg Co. Detention)
The Gun Shop in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ Oct. 13, 2016) The Gun Shop in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ Oct. 13, 2016)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to involvement in a break-in at a Simpsonville armory in October 2016.

Officials said on Oct. 13 of last year, multiple suspects crashed a minivan through the front of The Gun Shop on Main Street and ransacked the store. According to ATF agents, 43 guns were taken in just under one minute.

The stolen firearms included models from Auto Ordnance, Bersa, Glock, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory and Taurus brands.

Charlotte teens 18-year-old Sahier Richardson and 18-year-old Juran Witherspoon were indicted in December after search warrants reportedly uncovered stolen firearms and text messages connected to the crime.

Witherspoon pleaded guilty in federal court and is awaiting sentencing. The U.S. Attorney's office said he could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a supervised release of three years.

