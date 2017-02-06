Clemson man accused of downloading, distributing child porn

A Clemson man was arrested Sunday in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Officials said 37-year-old Jeremy Brian Crowe was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was involved in the downloading and sharing of child porn on the internet, according to investigators.

The arrest was made by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and, if convicted, Crowe could face up to 10 years in prison. He was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Attorney General Alan Wilson emphasized all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.