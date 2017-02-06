Solicitor: Platinum Plus site to be returned to property owner

The Solicitors Office confirmed Monday that the former site of Platinum Plus strip club will be returned to the landlord.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the 180-day shutdown order ends on Tuesday, meaning the property owner is free to utilize the space.

Wilkins said he believes Elephant Inc., the owner of Platinum Plus will no longer be the tenant of the space off Interstate 385. A future adult entertainment business at the site could be subject to monitoring by the Solicitor's Office if a court decided, Wilkins said.

