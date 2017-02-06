Investigation underway after burned body found in camper - FOX Carolina 21

Investigation underway after burned body found in camper

Posted: Updated:
The camper was located on Pink Dill Mill Road, down a long dirt road (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) The camper was located on Pink Dill Mill Road, down a long dirt road (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
The camper was located on Pink Dill Mill Road, down a long dirt road (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) The camper was located on Pink Dill Mill Road, down a long dirt road (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found inside a burning camper on Monday.

Around 4 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the fire on Pink Dill Mill Road. The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said the camper was located down a long dirt road.

When deputies got on scene, they said the body of a deceased adult was found badly burned inside the camper. An autopsy has been scheduled and the coroner is working to determine the identity of the victim.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started, according to deputies.

Investigators expect sorting through the evidence and leads in the case to "take a substantial amount of time."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.