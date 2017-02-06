Rain and storms build in along with warmth

The Upstate looks to break their record high for the day, reaching 71 degrees. The old record of 70 degrees was set back in 2009. Mountain towns will stay just shy of their record (71), by reaching the upper 60s today. Area-wide, a strong breeze will build in from the southwest.

Clouds will be present today, especially later on, mixed with a little bit of sun. An approaching cold front will bring scattered rain and a few thunderstorms from the west later this evening.

Those showers and storms will continue into the night, and move out by tomorrow morning. That same front will stall out and provide yet another unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 70s tomorrow. A few more showers and storms remain possible Wednesday evening that might linger into early Thursday morning near the Tennessee border. High elevations Thursday morning will likely see some snowfall as the system moves out.

Thursday will be cooler and windy with highs in the middle 40s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate. Our mini cool-down will last into Friday with morning lows in the 20s to near 30 and highs in the low to middle 50s, before returning to the 60s this weekend!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.