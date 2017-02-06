Spartanburg McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening

Cedar Springs McDonald's celebrates its grand re-opening (Source: Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce) Cedar Springs McDonald's celebrates its grand re-opening (Source: Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce)
Spartanburg McDonald’s celebrated its grand re-opening on Feb. 4., according to the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce said the location at Cedar Springs Road was renovated and expanded. The restaurant also added a new drive-thru system.  

They said the ribbon cutting for the renovated fast food restaurant was held at 11 a.m. Local fire trucks as well as Ronald McDonald and local residents were invited to celebrate. 

