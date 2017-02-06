SC governor asks Trump for $5B to repair roads

Governor Henry McMaster is asking for federal funding to repair and improve South Carolina's roadways.

In a letter sent to Pres. Donald Trump on Monday, McMaster asked him to consider allotting the state $5.18 billion in his national infrastructure plan.

McMaster's office said $2 billion of the funding would go to targeted paving and repairing of South Carolina's interstates and primary roads. Another $2 billion would go to fix congestion and bottlenecks in the state's freight network.

The remaining sum would go to repairing bridges and improving safety by adding shoulders, rumble strips and new markings.

“History shows that South Carolina has given much to the nation, and we intend to give more,” McMaster said. “But it is too much at this time to ask our people to bear this burden alone, heightening fears of increased gas taxes, delay, missed opportunities and decline.”

