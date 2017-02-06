Troopers: 1 driver charged with DUI after school bus crash in Greenville Co., 1 student injured

Troopers confirmed Monday that an Upstate man was charged with DUI and leaving the scene, among other charges after a school bus crash in Greenville County.

Spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle hit the rear driver side of the bus on N. Highway 25. Two students from Northwest Middle School and four from Travelers Rest High School were on board along with the 39-year-old bus driver.

EMS, Highway Patrol and officials from the School District Transportation responded to the crash.

Brotherton said one student reported elbow pain after the collision, but no other student injuries were reported. The bus driver was also not injured in the collision.

The driver of the 2005 Dodge was 30-year-old Gregory Charles Fellmeth of Travelers Rest, troopers say. He was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an attended vehicle, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful passing of a school bus, reports state.

According to troopers, the school bus was heading north on US 25 when it was stopped in traffic. The driver in the Dodge was traveling north on US 25 and struck the bus in the left rear and then left the scene, said troopers. He was later apprehended and transported from the scene to a hospital for injuries.

A mugshot has not yet been made available.

