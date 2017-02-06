Upstate principal issues letter to parents after 1 student diagnosed with viral meningitis

The principal of Wade Hampton High School sent a message to parents Monday, warning them that a student there had been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

The principal called parents and provided them the following statement:

"Generals’ Family, This is Principal Eric Williams at Wade Hampton High School, calling to let you know that a student in our school has been diagnosed with viral meningitis. Because of the recent media attention over a Pickens County student who died from bacterial meningitis, I want to clarify that viral meningitis is much less serious than bacterial meningitis because it is not an airborne disease and only transferred with direct contact. The best prevention for the spread of all viruses is to utilize good handwashing techniques several times throughout the day. Symptoms of viral meningitis include fever, headache, stiff neck, discomfort when looking at lights, confusion, drowsiness, nausea, and decreased eating and drinking. If your child is experiencing a combination of these symptoms they should see a doctor. Our custodial staff is taking added precautions during cold and flu season to wipe down all surfaces and water fountains. If you have any questions or concerns please contact me. Thanks, as always, for your support of Wade Hampton High School." - Eric L. Williams, Principal, Wade Hampton High School

In the letter, the principal states that the illness is not airborne, and can only be transferred with direct contact. He said the janitorial staff is taking additional precautions to wipe down all surfaces and water fountains.

Officials would like to note that the student has been absent from school since Jan 30 and has not been in contact with other students or with any objects outside of the school building.

Wade Hampton High School is located on Pine Knoll Drive in Greenville.

