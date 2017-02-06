Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in fatal hit and run collision in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed that an Upstate man has died as a result of a hit and run Monday night.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Franklin Street near Fairgrounds Road, the coroner said.

A person riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle, the Spartanburg Police Department confirmed.

The coroner identified the victim as 47-year-old Charles Edward Dawkins Jr. or Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead on scene shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A vehicle description is not available at this time, but witness statements continue to come in.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

