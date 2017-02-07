Portion of S. Main St. in downtown Greenville closed on Tuesday - FOX Carolina 21

Portion of S. Main St. in downtown Greenville closed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A portion of South Main Street in downtown Greenville will be closed on Tuesday between Washington Street and McBee Avenue, according to city officials.

The road closure will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time city officials said contractors will install an HVAC unit at 20 South Main Street.

