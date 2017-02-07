ASIS International presents check to Julie Valentine Center

ASIS International’s western South Carolina chapter will present a check with the proceeds from its annual golf tournament to the Julie Valentine Center on Tuesday.

ASIS International, a global community of security practitioners, raised $8,000 for the Julie Valentine Center during its tenth annual charity golf tournament in October 2016, according to a news release.

According to the news release, ASIS Member Bush Banton was one of the investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office who worked the original Julie Valentine case in February 1990, when police found an infant, who they referred to as Julie Valentine, deceased in a wooded area. Julie Valentine's legacy and the name has since become a symbol of hope for those who have survived rape or child abuse.

The Julie Valentine Center, one of 14 rape crisis centers in South Carolina, provides free, confidential services to victims of sexual assault and child abuse.

